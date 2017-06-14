Cody Leibel goes big in Beverly Park with purchase of Reba McEntire’s former home

Cody Leibel, high-end developer and heir to a Canadian construction fortune, has bought the former Beverly Park home of of actress and country musician Reba McEntire for $25.15 million.

The Mediterranean-inspired villa, built in 1993, was renovated after McEntire sold the property two years ago in an off-market deal for $22.25 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits at the end of a gated drive on about two acres. It has nearly 11,600 square feet of living space that includes a grand foyer, a living room with a wet bar, a formal dining room, a study/lounge and a center-island kitchen. A wine vault sits across from the breakfast rooms. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Actress and country music singer Reba McEntire sold the roughly 11,600-square-foot home two years ago for $22.25 million.

Outdoors, tall palms and landscaping surround the swimming pool and spa. A 2,000-square-foot pavilion sits across from the pool and features wood-vaulted ceilings, a second kitchen and a living room with a fireplace. Behind the pavilion is a hedged and lighted tennis court.

The property had been listed for $29.995 million, property records show.

With the purchase, the 36-year-old Leibel is believed to be the youngest homeowner in Beverly Park history, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the sale. Other residents of the guard-gated enclave, where vacant lots alone command eight-figure price tags, include Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents. Drew Fenton and Justin P. Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented Leibel.

Leibel is the son of Canadian construction magnate and motorsports champion Lorne Leibel. He previously made made real estate news in May when he sold his home in Beverly Crest to pop star Katy Perry.

Last year, one of his projects, a Paul McClean-designed home in the Bird Streets, sold in one of the priciest transactions historically for the celebrity-popular area.

