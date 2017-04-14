Actress Constance Zimmer parts ways with Spanish charmer in Studio City

Constance Zimmer of “House of Cards” and “UnREAL” has sold her home in Studio City for $2.15 million.
The Spanish-style two-story sits behind wrought-iron gates and has a water-wise front courtyard. Although it was built in 2003, creeping vines along the facade and a Juliet balcony above the front door give the home an Old World vibe.
The roughly 3,620 square feet of living space contains a formal living room with a fireplace, a downstairs office, a library with custom built-ins and a center-island kitchen. French doors in the great room and pink-hued dining room extend the living space outside.
The master suite has a walk-in closet and a private balcony overlooking the backyard. Including a detached guest house, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
A fire pit, lawns, drought-tolerant plantings and mature trees fill out the grounds.
The property came to market in late February for $2.215 million and had an offer in hand in about a month, records show.
Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Bryce Lowe of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.
Zimmer, 43, has scores of television credits, including “The Newsroom,” “Entourage” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Last year, she received an Emmy nomination for her role as Quinn King on “UnREAL.”
