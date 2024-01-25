The Midcentury Modern home of Brandon McBurney, left, was reimagined by Josh Agle, the artist popularly known as Shag, as a life-size Shag painting for Modernism Week in Palm Springs.

12 don’t-miss home tours for Midcentury Modern fans at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week

When you think of Modernism Week in Palm Springs, chances are you think of shopping for Midcentury Modern furniture, poolside parties and double-decker bus tours highlighting iconic tract homes with soaring butterfly roofs.

But the house tours are the most exciting draw at this annual event, from the newly renovated Alexander Estate, known as the House of Tomorrow, where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned in 1967, to the 1958 Palmer & Krisel tract home that Seal Beach artist Shag has transformed into a living, breathing work of art.

Many of the home tours sell out quickly. After all, who wouldn’t want to tour Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate in the Movie Colony neighborhood, which is now a luxury rental with rates of more than $4,500 a night?

There’s more to Modernism Week than just Sinatra’s pad. Here are 12 home tours that, at press time, have ticket availability. (Note: Given the historic nature of the homes, most are not ADA-accessible, and in some cases, children are not allowed.)