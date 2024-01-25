12 don’t-miss home tours for Midcentury Modern fans at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week
When you think of Modernism Week in Palm Springs, chances are you think of shopping for Midcentury Modern furniture, poolside parties and double-decker bus tours highlighting iconic tract homes with soaring butterfly roofs.
But the house tours are the most exciting draw at this annual event, from the newly renovated Alexander Estate, known as the House of Tomorrow, where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned in 1967, to the 1958 Palmer & Krisel tract home that Seal Beach artist Shag has transformed into a living, breathing work of art.
Many of the home tours sell out quickly. After all, who wouldn’t want to tour Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate in the Movie Colony neighborhood, which is now a luxury rental with rates of more than $4,500 a night?
There’s more to Modernism Week than just Sinatra’s pad. Here are 12 home tours that, at press time, have ticket availability. (Note: Given the historic nature of the homes, most are not ADA-accessible, and in some cases, children are not allowed.)
The House of Tomorrow (a.k.a. Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway) home tour
Dates with ticket availability: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15-25
Ticket: $55
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: The Shag House
Dates with ticket availability: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25
Ticket: $40
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Wexler ’54
Dates with ticket availability: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 23-25
Ticket: $40
The Lautner Compound Tour
Dates with ticket availability: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17; noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 18; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23-24.
Ticket: $60. (The owners will also host a twilight wine reception at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17. Tickets are $100.)
Sam Maloof Historic Home, Gallery and Gardens in Alta Loma
In addition to a tour of the home, guests will be able to view more than 50 pieces of furniture, artworks by Claremont artists Harrison McIntosh, Betty Davenport Ford and Karl Benjamin, and the new exhibit and documentary “Jack Rogers Hopkins: California Design Maverick.”
Guests will be transported by tour bus at 9:30 a.m. from Museum Way across from the front of the Palm Springs Art Museum on the corner of West Tahquitz Canyon Way.
Date: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Ticket: $145
Frey House ll Tour + Museum Day Passes
Like renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Frey was fascinated by the interplay between nature and architecture and the allure of the desert. He incorporated the desert terrain, including a large boulder that juts in through the living room and bedroom glass walls, into his 800-square-foot home, which features a corrugated metal roof, simple concrete slab floors and glass windows overlooking the desert.
After the tour, guests can visit the exhibition “Albert Frey: Inventive Modernist” at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center (300 S. Palm Canyon Drive) through June 3.
A shuttle van will transport ticket holders from Palm Springs Art Museum’s Buddy Rogers Box Office to the house for the tour.
Dates with ticket availability: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18-20 and 22-25
Ticket: $75. (A twilight tour and champagne reception for a limited number of guests at Frey House II are available at 4:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $125.)
Sunmor Estates Midcentury Home Tour
Date: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19
Ticket: $75. (Note: Check-in opens at 9:15 a.m. and closes at noon.)
Twin Palms: It Started Here!
The Twin Palms: It Started Here! tour will include three of his restored homes, a bungalow at the historic Ocotillo Lodge, a 1962 home developed by Hollywood executive Fred Stein and a condo from the 1970s by Palm Springs architect Laszlo Sandor.
Date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19
Ticket: $90
'That Pink Door House': Villa Sierra
Date with ticket availability: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Ticket: $40
Indian Canyons Resort Modernism Home Tour
Date: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24
Ticket: $125
El Rancho Vista Estates Modernism Home Tour
Date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24
Ticket: $85
Villa Vadera Home Tour
Date: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Ticket: $40
