Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secure $60M mansion a month before wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez in a black wide-brimmed hat and a black dress with a deep neckline next to Ben Affleck in a black suit
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly started moving into a new $60-million mansion in Beverly Hills.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Bennifer’s finally settling down — in a new multimillion-dollar mansion.

Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased a Beverly Hills home worth more than $60 million after two years of house-hunting, according to multiple reports.

Near Benedict Canyon in north Beverly Hills, the couple’s newly acquired estate is a five-acre property that boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a cinema, a wine room and a whiskey lounge, among other luxurious amenities, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Entertainment & Arts

The property also features a separate 5,000-square-foot sports facility with an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge.

According to TMZ, the couple paid $60,850,000 in cash for the mega-mansion. Shortly after securing their new home, Lopez and Affleck reportedly hired moving crews to begin bringing over their belongings.

The big purchase comes a month before the couple celebrates their one-year wedding anniversary. Lopez and Affleck secretly wed in Las Vegas in July 2022, after reigniting their romance in 2021.

While promoting her Netflix film “The Mother” last month, Lopez gushed about her husband’s parenting skills.

“He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes,” Lopez told “The View.” “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen.”

The couple are parenting a blended family consisting of five children from their previous marriages. Lopez has twins Max and Emme Muñiz (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony). Affleck shares Violet, Samuel Garner and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“He is present, and that’s all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day,” Lopez added. “And that’s who he is.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

