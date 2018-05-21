Dan Dworsky-designed Midcentury quietly fetches $12.25 million in Beverly Hills

In Beverly Hills Flats, a Midcentury estate designed by noted Los Angeles architect Daniel L. Dworsky has sold for $12.25 million in an off-market deal.
Dworsky, the man behind UCLA's Drake Stadium and the Federal Reserve Bank in Los Angeles, built the one-story dwelling in 1961.
Past a landscaped courtyard area, a double-door entry opens to more than 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Stone accents, wood panels and a wall of built-ins tie the home to its period.
Floor-to-ceiling windows flank the formal dining area, and fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. Four bedrooms and six bathrooms fill out the floor plan.
The half-acre grounds are completed by a hedge-lined pool and grassy lawn.
Antony Arkel of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills was the listing agent.
Dworsky, 90, played for the Los Angeles Dons, the city's first professional football team, in 1949 before switching to architecture. His other works include the Beverly Hills Main Post Office and Crisler Arena at the University of Michigan, his alma mater.
