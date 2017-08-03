Dodgers manager Dave Roberts picks up a new home plate in La Cañada Flintridge

Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a new dugout of his own in La Cañada Flintridge. The former outfielder bought a ranch-style house recently for $2.75 million.

At 3,600 square feet, the place has plenty of room for team parties should the National League West leaders want to celebrate.

Built in 1946, the remodeled single-story features such Tudor details as half-timbered trim, leaded-glass windows and prominent gables. A coved foyer, massive family and billiards room, an office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the living spaces.

The La Cañada Flintridge ranch house sold near the end of July for $2.75 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outdoors there’s a patio with a fireplace, a kitchen, a waterfall spa and a slate-edged swimming pool.

Sheila Arat of Dilbeck Real Estate was the listing agent. Bruce Dilbeck, also with Dilbeck Real Estate, represented the buyer.

Public records show the property previously changed hands in 2005 for $2.125 million.

Roberts, 45, played for the Dodgers as well as the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. He was with the Boston Red Sox when they won the 2004 World Series.

