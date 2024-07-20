Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ problems start with manager Dave Roberts

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
How many more seasons can this continue? Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ inane approach to his pitching staff continues to cost the team wins. He repeatedly replaces a starter who’s in a groove with a reliever who shouldn’t be pitching in MLB. L.A. lost two games in Detroit last weekend solely due to his pitching gaffes. This same scenario has repeated itself too many times to count throughout his tenure, most often in the postseason.
A clear line can be drawn between the Dodgers’ postseason disappointments and Roberts’ mismanagement of his pitching staff in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The team has the best regular-season record in baseball during Roberts’ time as manager, but only one championship to show for it. Roberts continues to be the problem and has to go.
Brian Gura
Redondo Beach
The Dodgers entered the All-Star break having played one game below .500 for the last two months, yet have a seven-game lead in the NL West Division. That is no cause for celebration, merely a reflection of how weak the division rivals are. And who is most responsible for this dismal state of affairs, even after factoring in the highest number of players on the injured list? Andrew Friedman, of course, for poor roster construction. He is rightly celebrated for landing Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández. But his love affair with pitchers who can’t pitch a full season without injuries can no longer be ignored. Most of the highly regarded pitching prospects have not panned out. He let two All-Star shortstops walk, while forcing a Gold Glove outfielder to move into the infield after he turned 30. Even if he makes a blockbuster trade (and I don’t know why another general manager would rescue him), he must be accountable for his numerous miscalculations.
William Johnson
Rochester, N.Y.
Really excited to watch all three games against the Red Sox. TBD is my favorite pitcher, and he’s starting all three games.
Elliot Powers
San Diego
Anyone else notice the irony of two of baseball’s premier shortstops (Corey Seager and Trea Turner) in the All-Star Game both being former Dodgers, while we continue with the “great Mookie experiment” and a cast of nobodies at this vital position? I would think some of that Shohei Ohtani money could have been placed elsewhere.
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
Among the four major sports’ All-Star games, baseball has the best game by far. The competitive game is like a regular-season game. They want to win. Then, why is MLB trying to be like the NBA All-Star game? The music is loud, the sideshows are unnecessary and the uniforms are awful.
The best thing about the game in the past was seeing all the All-Stars in their own team’s uniform — home or away. Now, since they all wear the same uniform, you might not know who some of these younger All-Stars are.
Marty Amezquita
La Verne
After getting a look at those awful softball beer league uniforms the All-Stars wore Tuesday night, can we all agree to bring back the days when players wore their own team uniforms? Please?
Steve Briseno
Mission Viejo
In light of her single-game record of 19 assists on Wednesday, it took Caitlin Clark only 26 games to become the Scott Skiles of the WNBA. Perhaps Magic Johnson’s 42-15-7 game against the Philadelphia 76ers is another Caitlin comparison we will be making in the not-too-distant future.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
Has anyone bothered to consider Lancaster Municipal Stadium, formerly Jethawks Stadium, as a venue for Olympic softball in 2028? It’s definitely available and located in Los Angeles County. Just asking.
Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen
With their selection of Bronny James in the NBA draft, I think the Lakers are really on to something. Maybe in the 2025 draft, deep in the second round, the 76ers can draft a player named John Ringo. Imagine that; Paul George and John Ringo playing together.
Joe Kevany
Mount Washington
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.