Former Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart lists pedigreed Toluca Lake home for sale

Singer-songwriter Dave Stewart, formerly of the pop duo Eurythmics, has listed his home in Toluca Lake for sale at $5.65 million.

The Spanish-style compound, built by Toluca Lake pioneer and designer William Klump in 1927, has a Hollywood pedigree that spans several generations. Among those to have called the estate home was silent film star Billie Dove as well as Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor and her husband, costume designer Adrian of “The Wizard of Oz” fame.

More recently, TV producer Mark Brazill owned the walled and gated house for more than a decade before selling it to Stewart in 2015.

The 1920s Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake was once owned by silent screen star Billie Dove and, later, actress Janet Gaynor. (Paul Barnaby) (Paul Barnaby)

Restored and updated, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home retains its vintage good looks while incorporating a range of modern comforts. Details include curved French doors and windows, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom.

A family room, a dining room and updated kitchen with a broad island/breakfast bar and Viking appliances are also within roughly 4,800 square feet of living space. A pantry in the kitchen sits behind gothic arched doors.

Outdoors, grounds of more than half an acre include a swimming pool and a koi pond with a waterfall feature and a detached studio/gym. Views take in fairways and greens at the Lakeside Golf Club.

Tina Stern of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Stewart partnered with singer Annie Lennox in 1980 to create the Eurythmics. The pair gained fame with their second album, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

The 64-year-old guitarist and producer has worked with such artists as Bono, Tom Petty, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks and Mick Jagger. He has released nine solo albums, most recently “Lucky Numbers” four years ago.

