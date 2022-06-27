Drake’s party compound, the ‘Yolo Estate,’ sells for $12 million

Drake just wrapped up his third and final home sale in Hidden Hills. A few months after selling a pair of ranches to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the rapper just unloaded the crown jewel of the compound for $12 million.

The hip-hop star saved the best for last, as the residence known as the “Yolo Estate” is the most impressive of the three homes by far. He bought the Tudor-style house a decade ago for $7.7 million and transformed it into a full-fledged party compound complete with a mechanical bull, sand volleyball court and custom swimming pool with an 80-foot rock waterslide and secret grotto complete with TVs and a bar.

The house has plenty to offer as well. Reached by a stone bridge, the two-story spot is decked out with custom chandeliers, rock fireplaces and amenities such at a bar, wine cellar, tasting room, recording studio and movie theater.

1 / 17 The pool. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 2 / 17 The custom grotto. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 3 / 17 The swim-up bar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 4 / 17 The TVs. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 5 / 17 The Tudor-style home. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 6 / 17 The living room. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 7 / 17 The dining room. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 8 / 17 The bar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 9 / 17 The recording studio. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 10 / 17 The bedroom. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 11 / 17 The theater. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 12 / 17 The wine cellar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 13 / 17 The volleyball court. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 14 / 17 The basketball court. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 15 / 17 The mechanical bull. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 16 / 17 The riding arena. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 17 / 17 The “Yolo Estate.” (The Beverly Hills Estates)

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a 2,000-square-foot primary suite that’s hidden behind a bookshelf.

The grounds span three landscaped acres, adding a tennis court, entertainer’s patio, sun deck and equestrian facilities such as a stable and riding ring.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates held the listing. Lisa Moriarty of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer, who remains unidentified.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has released seven studio albums since 2010, including the surprise release of “Honestly, Nevermind,” which dropped this month. He’s sold more than 170 million records en route to four Grammy Awards and also founded the Toronto record label OVO Sound in 2012.

He sold the three homes after moving to Beverly Crest earlier this year, spending $75 million on a 20,000-square-foot home on 20 acres owned by English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, The Times previously reported.