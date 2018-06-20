Jazz musician David Benoit swings his ocean-view home onto the market

Grammy-nominated jazz musician David Benoit has put a $2.998 million price tag on his contemporary home in Palos Verdes Estates, records show.
Set above the street, the tri-level abode offers ocean views from three balconies and a patio. Double glass doors enter into a voluminous step-down living room with a wet bar and a pair of pianos.
Elsewhere in the 4,400-square-foot floor plan, there’s a bright dining room set under a 25-foot ceiling and a center-island kitchen. The office doubles as a recording studio.
A pair of French doors in the master suite open to a private terrace. In total, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The grounds span a third of an acre and hold a grassy backyard with a pool and fire pit.
Lily Liang of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate is the listing agent.
Benoit, 64, has been recording music since the ‘70s. His 1988 album “Every Step of the Way” received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance.