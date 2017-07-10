‘Biggest Loser’ creator sells former Britney Spears rental in Calabasas for $8.1 million

Television producer David Broome has seen major gains from his recent home sale.

Broome, who created the weight loss competition show “The Biggest Loser,” last month sold his estate in a gated Calabasas community for $8.1 million — $2.7 million more than he paid for the property four years ago.

The European-inspired house, built in 2007, was once leased by pop star Britney Spears. It features a two-story library tower, a climate-controlled wine cellar and an interior courtyard. An elevator detailed in mosaic stone and custom millwork serves each level of the home, as do a pair of sweeping staircases.

The two-story home on more than an acre in Calabasas was once leased by pop star Britney Spears. (Christopher Pelton) (Christopher Pelton)

Also within nearly 10,600 square feet of living space is a soundproof home theater with tiered seating. The master suite boasts a boutique-inspired dressing room and a dry sauna for a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Outdoors, the 1.2 acres of grounds center on a glass-bottomed mosaic swimming pool. Ample patio space, rose gardens and a pool house fill out the backyard sitting.

For the auto enthusiast, the garage is equipped with an auto-lift for subterranean car storage.

Isadora and Tomer Fridman, Dana Olmes and Jeff Biebuyck of Compass co-listed the property with Bjorn Farrugia and Alphonso Lascano of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Emil Hartoonian of the Agency represented the buyer.

Broome has served as an executive producer on the weight-loss competition series since it debuted on NBC in 2004. His other credits include “Shedding for the Wedding” and “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

