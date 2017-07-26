David Geffen unloads home on Billionaires’ Beach for $8 million

Music and movie mogul David Geffen, fresh off the $85-million sale of his Malibu compound, has sold another home in the beach community for $8 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The oceanfront home, built in 1956, sits on “Billionaires’ Beach,” a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway known for wealthy homeowners such as Larry Ellison, Eli Broad and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The 1950s home on Malibu's Carbon Beach sits on 45 feet of frontage. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Entered through a gated courtyard, the 1,473-square-foot house includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Glass doors in the dining area open to a surf-facing deck that overlooks 45 feet of beach frontage.

James Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the co-listing agents. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Geffen, creator of Geffen Records and co-founder of DreamWorks Studios, bought the property a decade ago for $9.8 million, records show. It had been listed for $8.995 million.

The 74-year-old has an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Kylie Jenner gets $3.15 million for her glammed-up starter home in Calabasas

Equestrian retreat is off the beaten path in Lockwood Valley

Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig puts his mini-mansion in play at $2.3 million

U.S. home sales fell in June; shoppers couldn't find houses to buy