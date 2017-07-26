David Geffen unloads home on Billionaires’ Beach for $8 million

Music and movie mogul David Geffen, fresh off the $85-million sale of his Malibu compound, has sold another home in the beach community for $8 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The oceanfront home, built in 1956, sits on “Billionaires’ Beach,” a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway known for wealthy homeowners such as Larry Ellison, Eli Broad and Jeffrey Katzenberg.
Entered through a gated courtyard, the 1,473-square-foot house includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Glass doors in the dining area open to a surf-facing deck that overlooks 45 feet of beach frontage.
James Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the co-listing agents. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
Geffen, creator of Geffen Records and co-founder of DreamWorks Studios, bought the property a decade ago for $9.8 million, records show. It had been listed for $8.995 million.
The 74-year-old has an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.
