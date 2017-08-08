Deion Sanders’ Dallas penthouse with a rooftop pool sells for $4.05 million

Time for a dance in the end zone. After years of trying to lock down a buyer, football great Deion Sanders has sold his condominium in a Dallas high-rise for $4.05 million.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence is one of only two penthouse units at the Azure building and features a private elevator and rooftop swimming pool, according to Candy’s Dirt. Appointments include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and custom cabinetry in the kitchen. There are three fireplaces in roughly 5,100 square feet of living space.

The two-story penthouse in Dallas features a rooftop pool, a private elevator and six assigned parking spots. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A rooftop terrace with a full bar and kitchen creates additional living space outdoors. Views take in the cityscape.

The 31-story building features round-the-clock security, a fitness center and a theater room. Six assigned parking spots were included in the sale.

Sanders, 49, excelled as a two-sport star during his playing career, manning center field in the major leagues and cornerback in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champion works as a studio analyst for CBS Sports and the NFL Network.

The property first hit the market in 2009 with an asking price of $7.5 million, records show. More recently it was listed for $4.5 million.

Rogers Healy of Rogers Healy and Associates represented both the seller and buyer.

