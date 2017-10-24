Tech executives list their reimagined English cottage in Del Rey for $2.25 million

A mile east of Venice Beach, this reimagined home in the Del Rey neighborhood is ready for someone new.

Bob Harvey, Spotify’s global head of artist and label services, and his wife, Bridget, Twitter’s head brand strategist for the West, have listed their two-story home for sale at $2.25 million.

Designed by Venice-based architect Roger F. White, the English cottage-style house features a smooth white facade that opens to a modern interior.

A beamed ceiling hangs over the living room, which also features a white brick fireplace. Hardwood in the open floor plan leads to the dining room and kitchen, where a marble-topped island and white cabinetry create visual contrast against stainless steel appliances.

Large accordion doors open to the private backyard, complete with a patio, fire pit and small lawn. On the far end, a detached recreation room, outfitted with a half-bathroom and attached outdoor shower, can function as an office or guest suite.

The master bedroom, with beamed ceilings and a walk-in closet, has backyard patio access of its own. Two other bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the home’s 1,780 square feet of living space.

An installed solar system and hydronic technology provide power and heat.

Kerry Ann Sullivan of Halton Pardee + Partners holds the listing.

In September, based on 34 sales, the median sales price for single-family home in nearby Mar Vista was $1.32 million, according to CoreLogic.

