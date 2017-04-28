Del Rey home's reinvention sets a Traditional tone

Although a white picket fence conjures a scene more likely found on the East Coast than the West, this one feels perfectly suited to its remodeled Traditional house in Del Rey. Sitting neatly behind the slats, the home has been updated inside and out. An open floor plan brings in natural light and connects the living spaces.

Address: 4074 Michael Ave., Los Angeles 90066

Price: $2.495 million

The tidy-looking Traditional-style house in Del Rey has a crisp white exterior. (Kelli Hayden / Planomatic) (Kelli Hayden / Planomatic)

Built: 1947

Lot size: 5,503 square feet

House size: 3,200 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Living room with fireplace, wainscoting in dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, breakfast nook, butler’s pantry, office, oak floors, wood-paneled ceiling in master suite, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90066 ZIP Code in February was $1.405 million, based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tab Howard, (310) 346-3500, Sotheby’s International Realty

