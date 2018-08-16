Snazzy View Park pad was once home to Soul Train Records’ Dick Griffey

In View Park, the onetime home of legendary promoter and music producer Dick Griffey is for sale at $1.777 million.
The Midcentury Modern-style house, built in 1951, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. A circular motor court with parking for an entire entourage faces the street.
Hardwood and tile floors, skylights and open-plan living space are among features within the 2,640 square feet of interior space. The updated galley-style kitchen opens to a living room, which has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and two walls of windows that bring in the views.
The multilevel house also features an office, and the kitchen has a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Outside, the half-acre lot contains a swimming pool and spa, koi ponds, gardens and fruit trees.
The property last changed hands in 1997 for $275,000, records show.
Daniel Levin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Griffey, who died in 2010 at 71, in the 1960s got his start in the music business as a nightclub owner and talent coordinator for the variety show “Soul Train.” He would go on to establish Soul Train Records with the show’s creator, Don Cornelius, in 1975. The producer formed the Solar Records label in the late 1970s.
Also known as the “Kingpin of Soul Promoters,” Griffey arranged tours for such stars as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson.