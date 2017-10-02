Former home of 'Soul Train’ creator Don Cornelius lists for $2.3 million

Don’t be surprised when two lines form for this Beverly Crest house. The former home of late “Soul Train” creator-producer Don Cornelius has hit the market at $2.295 million.

The rustic traditional-style home, built in 1982, sits at the end of a gated driveway and has city-light and tree-top views.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in nearly 3,500 square feet of living space. The formal dining room opens to a step-down living room, which shares a two-sided stone fireplace with a billiards room. The family room-den features a tiled wet bar.

The two-story home sits behind gates on a quarter-acre lot in the Beverly Crest area. (The Agency) (The Agency)

Lawns, mature landscaping and concrete patios fill out the backyard. There’s also a three-car garage.

Cornelius, who died in 2012 at 75, created “Soul Train” in 1970 and served as a writer, producer and host for the show. The long-running syndicated music series was instrumental in bringing black music, dance and style to mainstream America and featured such legendary artists as James Brown, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson 5.

He bought the house in 2009 for $1.475 million. It is currently owned by his ex-wife, former model Viktoria Chapman-Cornelius.

John Tashtchian of the Agency holds the listing.

