Doris Roberts' longtime Hollywood Hills home returns with a new look

Hollywood history seeps from the floorboards of this 1920s Spanish-style home, which just hit the market for $3.995 million.
Originally built for film-noir producer Hal B. Wallis, the Hollywood Hills haunt was once home to James Dean, who stayed in the property during Wallis’ ownership, according to the listing agency.
If that’s not enough, the late actress Doris Roberts owned the place for roughly four decades after buying the property it in 1976 for $138,000, records show. During her ownership, the home became known as Casa de Glade in a nod to Roberts’ award-winning role in a Glade air freshener commercial. Following her death in 2016, the property was sold last year by her estate for $2 million.
The property retains its vintage Spanish Colonial charm, but a top-to-bottom renovation has given the interior a contemporary vibe. Across two stories and 4,000 square feet, arched doorways and exposed beams mix with dark hardwood floors and modern fixtures.
Marble lines the counters and walls in the center-island chef’s kitchen, and picture windows brighten the adjacent dining area. Another highlight comes in the sun room: a long, window-lined space that takes in views of the backyard.
Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room and lounge finish out the floor plan.
Out back, a tiered backyard descends from a grassy lawn to a dining area. A swimming pool and spa sit nearby.
Eric Lavey of the Agency holds the listing.
Roberts had a six-decade career appearing in talk and variety shows, on game show panels and in movies. In more recent years, she had ongoing roles in the detective series “Remington Steele” and on the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Dean starred in “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Giant” and “East of Eden” before his death in 1955 at the age of 24. For the latter two, he received posthumous Oscar nominations for lead actor.