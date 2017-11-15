Bassist Doug Ardito seeks a buyer for rustic cottage above Mulholland Drive

Doug Ardito, the former bassist for the alternative rock band Puddle of Mudd, has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.199 million.

The well-maintained post-and-beam, built in 1951, sits behind fences and an ornamental wood door that opens to an enclosed courtyard with a river rock-rimmed, saltwater swimming pool.

Features of the 1,269-square-foot house include honeycomb-pattern tile floors, rough-hewn ceilings and beams and a rock wall fireplace in the living room. The skylight-lit kitchen has a breakfast bar lined in reclaimed wood.

The cabin-vibe post-and-beam in Hollywood Hills features a saltwater swimming pool, expansive decking and sweeping views. (John Aaroe Group) (John Aaroe Group)

Skylights and rustic flourishes continue in each of two bedrooms and the two bathrooms. The master suite includes a fireplace and a large walk-in closet.

Mature trees provide cover for lawns, patios and decking in the backyard. Views take in the city lights, treetops and canyon.

Brian Courville and Megan Charboneau of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

Ardito, 46, was an intern at Interscope Records when he joined Puddle of Mudd in 1999. The band released five studio records, including “Come Clean” and “Life on Display.” Among their most popular singles is “Blurry,” which Ardito co-wrote.

He reportedly left the band in 2010.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Tiny Wild West-themed home in Pioneertown can be wrangled for $120,000

Eva Longoria lists Hollywood Hills compound she bought from Tom Cruise for $14 million

Largest private home parcel in Orange County fetches $40 million

‘New Girl’ creator Liz Meriwether lands Tony Shalhoub's old spot in Windsor Square