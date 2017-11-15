Bassist Doug Ardito seeks a buyer for rustic cottage above Mulholland Drive

Doug Ardito, the former bassist for the alternative rock band Puddle of Mudd, has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.199 million.
The well-maintained post-and-beam, built in 1951, sits behind fences and an ornamental wood door that opens to an enclosed courtyard with a river rock-rimmed, saltwater swimming pool.
Features of the 1,269-square-foot house include honeycomb-pattern tile floors, rough-hewn ceilings and beams and a rock wall fireplace in the living room. The skylight-lit kitchen has a breakfast bar lined in reclaimed wood.
Skylights and rustic flourishes continue in each of two bedrooms and the two bathrooms. The master suite includes a fireplace and a large walk-in closet.
Mature trees provide cover for lawns, patios and decking in the backyard. Views take in the city lights, treetops and canyon.
Brian Courville and Megan Charboneau of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.
Ardito, 46, was an intern at Interscope Records when he joined Puddle of Mudd in 1999. The band released five studio records, including “Come Clean” and “Life on Display.” Among their most popular singles is “Blurry,” which Ardito co-wrote.
He reportedly left the band in 2010.
