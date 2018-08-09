Drew Barrymore quietly sells longtime Hollywood Hills home for $16.5 million

Actress Drew Barrymore has made a quiet move out of the Hollywood Hills, selling her longtime home in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service. The sale price was $16.5 million, public records show.
Set at the end of a long driveway, the gated compound centers on a sprawling Midcentury ranch house that dates to 1957. The acre-plus property also includes a guest house, a guard house and a motor court. A swimming pool and terraced gardens surround the home, which takes in city to ocean views.
While details are scant, tax records show the two-story home has about 8,000 square feet of living space and 18 rooms. There are four bedrooms, five fireplaces and a “two-story living room,” according to The Times archives.
The 43-year-old Barrymore bought the house in 2002 after her former Beverly Hills-area home sustained damage in a fire, The Times previously reported. Property records show she paid a little over $4.35 million for the property.
Stage, screen and television director John Bowab is another former owner.
Barrymore, of the Barrymore theatrical family, is known for her film roles in “The Wedding Singer,” “50 First Dates” and the “Charlie’s Angels” films. She currently stars opposite Timothy Olyphant on the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” for which she is also an executive producer.
She will reportedly have a double role in the romantic comedy “The Stand-In,” which is due out next year.