L.A. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty drops $6 million on Hermosa Beach compound

Drew Doughty, the decorated defenseman for the Los Angeles Kings, has quietly made a move in the South Bay, buying a compound in Hermosa Beach for $6 million in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Found a few blocks from The Strand, the two-parcel property includes a 1914 Craftsman-style house that is fronted by a white picket fence. While details are scant, tax records show the home was previously split into three housing units with a total of 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,900 square feet of space.

A separate building with 360 square feet of space sits adjacent to the main house.

A large terrace patio extends from the rear of the home, while a rooftop deck tops the separate structure.

To date, there have been nine sales of $5 million or more in the Hermosa Beach area. Topping the list was a home in the 3000 block of The Strand, which changed hands two months ago for $8 million.

Doughty, 26, has twice won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Kings and has two Olympic gold medals as a member of the Canadian national team. The second overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft, he has spent his entire eight-year career with L.A, making one all-star team (2015) and winning the Norris Trophy last season.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Olympic medalist Bode Miller gets $4.2 million for 10-acre estate in O.C.

Beverly House seeks $195 million in the wake of record Playboy Mansion sale

Malibu home of the late Carroll O'Connor, who starred as Archie Bunker, sells for $9.3 million

Linkin Park's Joe Hahn beats it out of Hidden Hills with home sale