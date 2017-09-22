Topanga home built by the Driscoll berry family gets a third price chop

A French-inspired home in Topanga hit the market in July for $3.2 million. Three price drops later, the four-bedroom, ocean-view house is now for sale for $2.795 million.

Newly remodeled, the contemporary home was built in 1991 for members of the Driscoll berry-grower family. The 3,400-square-foot home is set on an acre of grounds filled with fruit trees, gardens and walking paths.

High ceilings and walls of glass greet residents at the two-story entry, which leads into the open-floor plan living room with a fireplace. Throughout the space, wood detailing offsets the white walls.

The ocean-view home in Topanga has four bedrooms amid post-and-beam architecture. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The kitchen features Brazilian granite counters and a large center island, while an adjacent outdoor dining patio provides views of the ocean beyond.

Further in, a media room complete with a projector and bar has a sliding glass door that leads to a hot tub in the landscaped yard. Further out is a sitting area anchored by a stone fountain and parking for 16 cars.

The second story benefits from natural lighting, wood-beamed ceilings and Greek marble flooring. A freestanding tub sits on the tiled marble bathroom, and a balcony overlooks the hills leading to the ocean.

Manuela Villa of Coldwell Banker Residential holds the listing.

The home last changed hands for $1.46 million in 2015, according to public records.

Family-owned berry company Driscoll’s is headquartered in Watsonville, Calif. It’s responsible for roughly a third of the $6-billion U.S. berry market.

