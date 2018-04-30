Scenic Sherman Oaks retreat captured by 'Warcraft' director Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones, director of the epic video game-crossover film "Warcraft" and the new Netflix movie "Mute," has found a quiet spot to kick back in Sherman Oaks, buying a Traditional-style home in the neighborhood for $3.55 million
The gated estate, set on three-fourths of an acre, is approached by a wide motor court. The 5,800-square-foot house features an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and a billiards room with a wet bar.
Floors lined in dark hardwood and Terracotta tile, as well as a dose of red-brick accents, draw the eye throughout.
Outside, the idyllic grounds hold a brick-lined pool and spa, detached office, putting green and a tea house with a fireplace. A guest house adds another bedroom.
According to public records, the home first listed last October for $4.095 million before a pair of price cuts cut took it down to $3.695 million.
Marcie Hartley and Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents.
Jones, 46, is the son of late singer-songwriter David Bowie and model-actress Angela Bowie. He won the BAFTA award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for his 2009 film "Moon," which remains his most celebrated work. In 2011, he also directed the science-fiction film "Source Code" starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
