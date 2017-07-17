Former Duck Dustin Penner casts off Newport Beach home with slick rooftop deck

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Penner has sold his home in Newport Beach for $1.899 million.
The East Coast-vibe house, built in 2008, sits about half a block from the beach on the Balboa Peninsula. It features vaulted ceilings, an oversized master suite and a center-island kitchen with custom cabinetry. A rooftop deck with a hot tub takes in panoramic ocean views.
Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within about 2,000 square feet of living space. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet and Jacuzzi bath, has glass doors that open to a front-facing balcony.
On and off the market for the better part of two years, the property was last listed for sale at $1.899 million, records show.
Allan Judd of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Brian Liberto of Coldwell Banker Previews International represented the buyer.
Penner, 34, began his 10-year NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks and in 2007 won a Stanley Cup with the team. The forward captured his second title in 2012 as a member of the L.A. Kings.
He now performs as a disc jockey, according to Global News.
