CALIFORNIA
An overdose, a young companion, drug-fueled parties: The secret life of a USC med school dean
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Former Duck Dustin Penner casts off Newport Beach home with slick rooftop deck

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Penner has sold his home in Newport Beach for $1.899 million.

The East Coast-vibe house, built in 2008, sits about half a block from the beach on the Balboa Peninsula. It features vaulted ceilings, an oversized master suite and a center-island kitchen with custom cabinetry. A rooftop deck with a hot tub takes in panoramic ocean views.

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within about 2,000 square feet of living space. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet and Jacuzzi bath, has glass doors that open to a front-facing balcony.

On and off the market for the better part of two years, the property was last listed for sale at $1.899 million, records show.

Allan Judd of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Brian Liberto of Coldwell Banker Previews International represented the buyer.

Penner, 34, began his 10-year NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks and in 2007 won a Stanley Cup with the team. The forward captured his second title in 2012 as a member of the L.A. Kings.

He now performs as a disc jockey, according to Global News.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Redskins President Bruce Allen splashes out $7 million on Balboa Peninsula home

Former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin sells Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million

Cypress Hill’s B-Real sells Northridge home for $1.3 million

WNBA star Candace Parker looks to court a buyer for Encino estate

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
76°