Former Duck Dustin Penner casts off Newport Beach home with slick rooftop deck

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Penner has sold his home in Newport Beach for $1.899 million.

The East Coast-vibe house, built in 2008, sits about half a block from the beach on the Balboa Peninsula. It features vaulted ceilings, an oversized master suite and a center-island kitchen with custom cabinetry. A rooftop deck with a hot tub takes in panoramic ocean views.

Former Anaheim Ducks and L.A. Kings forward Dustin Penner has sold his home in Newport Beach. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within about 2,000 square feet of living space. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet and Jacuzzi bath, has glass doors that open to a front-facing balcony.

On and off the market for the better part of two years, the property was last listed for sale at $1.899 million, records show.

Allan Judd of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Brian Liberto of Coldwell Banker Previews International represented the buyer.

Penner, 34, began his 10-year NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks and in 2007 won a Stanley Cup with the team. The forward captured his second title in 2012 as a member of the L.A. Kings.

He now performs as a disc jockey, according to Global News.

