BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Former Laker Dwight Howard snaps up an offseason spot in Tarzana

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Former Lakers center Dwight Howard, now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, has bought a home in Tarzana for just over $1.75 million, property records show.

Tucked behind a white picket fence, the updated 1950s Traditional has picture windows and half-circle clerestories that take in garden views.

The house features a new-look kitchen with a center island, a living room, a family room, six bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms in more than 4,200 square feet of living space. A row of tiered recliners highlight the home theater.

French doors open to a covered patio for outdoor living and entertaining. Hedges and bamboo surround an oval-shaped swimming pool with a grotto-style spa in the backyard.

The property had been listed for $1.799 million at the time of the sale.

Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Jennifer Eckert of Nourmand & Associates represented Howard, who made the purchase through a Georgia-based limited liability company.

Howard, 31, joined the Hawks as a free agent before this offseason on a three-year, $70.5-million contract. A three-time defensive player of the year and eight-time all-star, he has previously played for the Orlando Magic, Lakers and Houston Rockets.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte seek $9 million for Hollywood Hills West home

Frank Gehry's Borman house in Malibu fetches $24.15 million, and other top sales

Sherman Oaks Colonial Revival plays up spaciousness

What $1.5 million buys in Hermosa Beach, Hollywood Hills and South Pasadena

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
69°