Lakers star Russell Westbrook lists L.A. mansion for $30 million

As trade rumors swirl, Lakers star Russell Westbrook is shopping around his Brentwood home of four years for $30 million.

Westbrook, a nine-time all-star and former MVP who joined the Lakers last summer, bought the house newly built for $19.75 million in 2018. Records show the property was formerly owned by Anthony LaPaglia, an Australian actor who starred in the TV drama “Without a Trace.”

Found a few streets away from one of LeBron James’ multiple mansions, Westbrook’s estate spans half an acre in Brentwood Park, an affluent enclave where celebrities such as Judd Apatow and Al Michaels have owned homes.

Advertisement

The custom residence covers more than 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and common spaces marked by wood, marble and glass. Beamed ceilings and built-ins touch up the living room, and amenities include a chilled wine room, wet bar and movie theater.

1 / 7 The entry. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 7 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 7 The pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 7 The patio. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 7 The grassy backyard. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 7 The two-story home. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 7 Aerial view of the estate. (Hilton & Hyland)

A deck and balcony hang off the second story, overlooking a grassy backyard with a swimming pool, spa and playground. Fitting for an NBA player, the patio includes a basketball hoop.

Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland and Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

A native of Long Beach, Westbrook played for Leuzinger High School before a standout college career at UCLA, where he led the Bruins to two Final Four appearances. The 33-year-old was drafted by the Thunder, where he was named NBA MVP in 2017, and spent stints with the Rockets and Wizards before joining the Lakers in 2021.

It’s not the only L.A. home he’s owned. In 2015, he bought a Beverly Crest residence from TV personality Scott Disick and sold it five years later for $4.375 million.