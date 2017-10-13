Remodeled Midcentury home flips for record price in Eagle Rock

A record has been set in Eagle Rock.

A remodeled, five-bedroom home in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood has sold for the high-water price of $2.115 million. The sale bests the previous price record set by a 1930 Spanish-style home once owned by vaudeville and early motion-picture producer Alexander Pantages, which sold in 2004 for $1.85 million.

Built in 1959, the home retains its Midcentury aesthetic but with the addition of modern upgrades.

The wooden front door opens to a tiled foyer. Beyond, a fireplace is set into a wall of stone in the spacious living room, complete with vaulted ceilings and white oak hardwood floors. Custom walnut cabinetry offsets Bianco Carrara marble countertops in the kitchen, which sits adjacent to a dining area.

The Midcentury-style home is lined with white oak hardwood floors and features a half-covered pool. (Urban Asset Group) (Urban Asset Group)

The master suite features an oversized walk-in closet, a double-vanity bathroom and a stone fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a private garden and patio.

Wooden stairs descend to the bottom level, which holds an office and den outfitted with another large stone fireplace.

Five sets of sliding glass doors lead outside, and three open directly to the pool, which is half-covered by the home’s upper level. A patio and landscaped yard complete the outdoors.

Travis Bayles of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Diana Hart of Keller Williams Los Feliz represented the buyer.

Thomas Bayles, CEO of Urban Asset Group, frequently flips houses in the area. He bought the home for $917,000 in 2015, according to public records.

In the 90041 ZIP Code, where the home is located, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $900,000 based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 19.2% increase compared with the same month last year.

