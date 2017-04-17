Early L.A. villa retains its status as the mansion of Mayberry Street

This is a house that beckons one to look up. Set above the street in the Mayberry Heights neighborhood, near the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, the 1927 Mediterranean villa was built by Los Angeles Times mechanic Innocenti Palombo to mirror a small palace from his hometown of Vicalvi, Italy. The impeccable craftsmanship continues in the decor, which includes hand-painted ceiling murals, elaborate crown molding and Art Deco chandeliers hung from coved ceilings.

Address: 2508 Mayberry St., Los Angeles, 90026

Price: $1.895 million

Set in the Echo Park-Silver Lake area, the grand property has the distinction of being a Los Angeles Historical-Cultural Monument. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Built: 1927

Lot size: 7,379 square feet

House size: 2,564 square feet, five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Formal living room with fireplace, dining room, central staircase, den, terrace, rose bushes, a vegetable garden, canopied seating area, basement, media room, library, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90026 ZIP Code in February was $775,000 based on 10 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Greg Holcomb, (310) 500-3925, and Cassandra Petersen, (310) 500-3929, both with Partners Trust

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

