Radio host 'Piolín' Sotelo buys Calabasas home of basketball's Al Harrington

Former Indiana Pacer and Golden State Warrior Al Harrington has passed his Mediterranean estate in Calabasas to Spanish-language radio broadcaster Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo for $4.62 million.
Set in the guard-gated Oaks of Calabasas community, the 30,000-square-foot grounds hold a swimming pool, a spa and a sports court emblazoned with an "H."
A modern chandelier tops the estate's formal entry, leading into 6,800 square feet of grand living spaces. Highlights on the main floor include a two-story living room, a wood-paneled office, formal and casual dining areas and a family room with pocketing doors.
French doors open to a central courtyard with a fireplace. A covered patio, a lounge and an outdoor kitchen add more spots to entertain.
The second-story master suite, one of five bedrooms, surveys the scene from a private balcony.
Harrington, who spent 16 seasons in the NBA, had listed the home in February for $4.895 million. Records show he bought it three years ago for around $1 million less than his asking price.
Howard Zuckerman and Meirav Leibovici of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices were the listing agents. J'Naiya Ermon of Rodeo Realty represented Sotelo.
The 38-year-old Harrington was named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 1998. The high school standout went straight into the NBA and was drafted by the Pacers the same year. Since retiring, he has opened a medical marijuana business that provides extracts to medical companies.
Sotelo, 45, previously held a longtime Spanish-speaking morning radio show in L.A. on Univision Radio. In 2006, the Los Angeles Times ranked him as one of the 100 most powerful people in Southern California.
He currently hosts the online radio show "El Show de Piolín."
