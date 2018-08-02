Former L.A. Times publisher Eddy Hartenstein seeks $17.9 million for Hidden Valley ranch

Eddy Hartenstein, the former publisher and chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Times, appears ready to put his Hidden Valley ranch out to pasture. He’s listed the estate, which includes a large equestrian facility, for sale at $17.9 million.
Set behind private gates, the property centers on a Traditional-style main house of about 9,000 square feet. Built in 1980, the two-story house is described in the listing as “turn key move in ready” and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a billiards room.
Across from the main house is a stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa and a lighted tennis court. Nearby is a remodeled guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The equestrian facility measures about 17,000 square feet and comprises multiple offices, tack rooms, grooming stalls, dressing and jumping arenas and 24 barn stalls. A trainer’s apartment is attached to a separate hay barn. Also on the property is a detached ranch manager’s house and a workshop/car collector’s barn.
Hartenstein bought the property, which sits on about 23 acres in the unincorporated Ventura County community, more than a decade ago for $5.45 million, public records show.
Robert Werner of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Hartenstein, 67, served as as publisher and chief executive of the L.A. Times from 2008 to 2014. He held similar roles with the Tribune Company prior to the 2013 split that divided its broadcasting and publishing businesses into separate companies.
He sits on the board of directors for Tronc, which in June sold the The Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune to biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for $500 million.