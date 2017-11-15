Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideway in Palm Springs returns to the market

The Midcentury Modern home in Palm Springs known as the Elvis Presley honeymoon hideaway has come back on the market at $5.9 million.

Although he never owned the property, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll leased the residence starting in 1966. He married Priscilla Wagner in 1967.

The stucco- and stone-clad house is made up of four circle-shaped living spaces set on three levels. Designed by Modernist architect William Krisel, it includes curved walls of stone, a round kitchen island and a circular fireplace in the center of the living room.

A Palm Springs property was leased to Elvis Presley in 1966 for $21,000. (Gary Hoffman) (Gary Hoffman)

The sprawling house has a funky/kitschy vibe that recalls its 1960s origins and Presley’s residency. Dining and living rooms, a bar, a breakfast bar, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are among the 5,000 square feet of living spaces.

A swimming pool, a tennis court and a fruit orchard make up the 1.25 acres of grounds. Views take in the mountains and desert.

Look familiar? The TV movies “Elvis & Me” (1988) and “Elvis by the Presleys” (2005) were filmed on location.

Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42, appealed to multiple generations with his Grammy-winning vocals, television and live performances and movie roles. Among his enduring hits are “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender” and “Hound Dog.”

The property originally came on the market several years ago at $9.5 million.

Marykay Nibley of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.

