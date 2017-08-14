Eminem’s massive Michigan mansion hits the market at $2 million

Detroit rapper Eminem is looking to find a buyer for his 5.7-acre compound in Oakland Township, Mich., and he’s not afraid to take a hit on the low price tag of $1.999 million.

The rapper’s star power won’t be enough to overcome Detroit’s declining home values; he originally bought the house in 2003 from the former CEO of Kmart for $4.8 million, according to CBS Detroit.

Built in 1986, the five-bedroom home boasts 17,500 square feet of living space spread across 22 rooms.

The 17,500-square-foot mansion in Oakland Township, Mich., sits on more than five acres of grounds. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The interior features wood paneling and a two-story, 1,500-square-foot entertainment room. The compound has 8.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Highlights of the sprawling grounds include a pool and spa area, guard house, groomed pond and tennis court.

Mark Marangon of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir holds the listing.

Eminem, who’s real name is Marshall Mathers, was the bestselling artist of the 2000s in the U.S., with massive hits such as “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.” His net worth of $210 million ranks him as the sixth richest rapper in the world, ahead of artists such as Usher, 50 Cent and Kanye West.

