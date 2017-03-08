Scene change in Santa Rosa Valley for ‘Elvira’ producer Eric Gardner

Panacea Entertainment founder Eric Gardner has sold his estate in the Santa Rosa Valley, a community tucked between Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, for $2.2 million.

Gardner, who founded Panacea in 1971 as a rock ‘n’ roll touring company, with such clients as the Grateful Dead and KISS, wanted to downsize and bought another home in the area for $1.1 million.

As a producer, his credits include two decades worth of “Elvira” films and TV shows. More recently he developed a series based on the “Hellraiser” horror franchise in partnership with Jason Blum and NBCUniversal.

The gated country manor sits on more than two acres in the Santa Rosa Valley with a swimming pool, a playbround and a koi pond. (Ghost Group LA) (Ghost Group LA)

The home that Gardner sold sits at the end of a gated drive and has a riding ring that surrounds the two-acre property.

The roughly 8,200 square feet of living space includes a two-story foyer, living and great rooms, a chef’s kitchen, six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The dining room has recessed ceilings and a built-in wall aquarium.

Outdoors, expansive patios and sitting areas provide space for entertaining. A swimming pool and spa, a playground and a gazebo fill the grounds.

Nicole Van Parys and Gary Dean Nesen of Engel & Voelkers were the listing agents. Anthony Magnone of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

