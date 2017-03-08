BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Scene change in Santa Rosa Valley for ‘Elvira’ producer Eric Gardner

Neal J. Leitereg
Panacea Entertainment founder Eric Gardner has sold his estate in the Santa Rosa Valley, a community tucked between Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, for $2.2 million.

Gardner, who founded Panacea in 1971 as a rock ‘n’ roll touring company, with such clients as the Grateful Dead and KISS, wanted to downsize and bought another home in the area for $1.1 million.

As a producer, his credits include two decades worth of “Elvira” films and TV shows. More recently he developed a series based on the “Hellraiser” horror franchise in partnership with Jason Blum and NBCUniversal.

The home that Gardner sold sits at the end of a gated drive and has a riding ring that surrounds the two-acre property.

The roughly 8,200 square feet of living space includes a two-story foyer, living and great rooms, a chef’s kitchen, six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The dining room has recessed ceilings and a built-in wall aquarium.

Outdoors, expansive patios and sitting areas provide space for entertaining. A swimming pool and spa, a playground and a gazebo fill the grounds.

Nicole Van Parys and Gary Dean Nesen of Engel & Voelkers were the listing agents. Anthony Magnone of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

