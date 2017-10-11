Former L.A. Clipper Eric Gordon sells Playa Vista home for $2.7 million

Eric Gordon, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has sold his home in Playa Vista for $2.705 million. He bought the property three years ago for $2.095 million, public records show.
Found within Brookfield Residential’s Trevion campus, the three-story house features an open plan, dark floors and high ceilings. Bi-folding doors extend the main-floor living area outside, where an inner courtyard holds two fireplaces and a built-in barbecue.
A great room, a dining area, a center-island kitchen and a third-story loft are among the common areas. The master suite has a large walk-in closet for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 3,500 square feet of space.
The attached two-car garage is equipped with an EV charging station.
The property came to market in June for $2.849 million, records show. Josh Goldstein of Compass represented both buyer and seller in the deal.
Gordon, 28, was a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2008 and spent three seasons with the team. In 2011, the shooting guard was dealt to New Orleans as part of a multi-player trade that brought Chris Paul to Los Angeles.
Gordon averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% from beyond the three-point arc for the Rockets last season, his first year with the team.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Comedian Larry Wilmore puts Mediterranean condo in Pasadena up for sale
H-shaped Midcentury home by Richard Banta comes to market in Adams Hill
Pasadena Craftsman hits the market for the first time in a quarter-century
Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra's desert retreat, returns at $3.7 million