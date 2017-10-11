Former L.A. Clipper Eric Gordon sells Playa Vista home for $2.7 million

Eric Gordon, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has sold his home in Playa Vista for $2.705 million. He bought the property three years ago for $2.095 million, public records show.

Found within Brookfield Residential’s Trevion campus, the three-story house features an open plan, dark floors and high ceilings. Bi-folding doors extend the main-floor living area outside, where an inner courtyard holds two fireplaces and a built-in barbecue.

A great room, a dining area, a center-island kitchen and a third-story loft are among the common areas. The master suite has a large walk-in closet for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 3,500 square feet of space.

The three-story home in Playa Vista features an open floor plan, an inner courtyard and a third-story loft. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The attached two-car garage is equipped with an EV charging station.

The property came to market in June for $2.849 million, records show. Josh Goldstein of Compass represented both buyer and seller in the deal.

Gordon, 28, was a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2008 and spent three seasons with the team. In 2011, the shooting guard was dealt to New Orleans as part of a multi-player trade that brought Chris Paul to Los Angeles.

Gordon averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% from beyond the three-point arc for the Rockets last season, his first year with the team.

