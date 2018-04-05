Record producer Eric Valentine spins Sherman Oaks home onto the market

Music producer Eric Valentine, who's handled the records for bands like Smash Mouth, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind, is mixing it up in Sherman Oaks, listing his contemporary home for $1.599 million.
The one-story home sits on a little over three-quarters of an acre and is approached by a long, gated driveway.
Inside, beamed ceilings hang over an open floor plan. Built-ins line the living room, and wood finishes highlight the kitchen and dining area. Oversized windows provide city and mountain views.
There's a walk-in closet and freestanding tub in the master suite, one of three bedrooms in the 2,100 square feet of space.
The grounds are completed by a patio and fire pit.
Susan Roth of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.
Valentine got his start in the music industry as a drummer in the heavy metal band T-Ride. He holds production credits on albums from Maroon 5, All-American Rejects, Good Charlotte, Queens of the Stone Age and Grace Potter, to whom he's engaged.
He bought the house more than a decade ago from soap opera actress Rena Sofer for about $1.4 million, public records show.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: