Eva Longoria lists Hollywood Hills compound she bought from Tom Cruise for $14 million

Actress-director-producer Eva Longoria has listed a compound in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $14 million. Earlier this month she bought another home in the Beverly Crest area for $13.5 million.

The house she’s selling was previously owned by box-office star Tom Cruise. Set on more than 2.5 acres, the European-style estate includes a three-bedroom main house, two small studios and a guesthouse. Stone paths and walkways connect the various structures.

The European-vibe compound sits on 2.5 acres in Hollywood Hills West with a lagoon-style swimming pool and multiple patios. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Within the main house is an Italian-farmhouse-style kitchen and a living room with a fireplace. The detached guesthouse has its own kitchen as well as four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is space for wine tasting and storage.

Walls of picture windows bring city and garden views inside.

A lagoon-style swimming pool and spa, fountain features, gardens and a trellis-topped patio make up the gated grounds.

After Cruise sold the property in 2015 for $11.4 million, Longoria revealed in an interview that she was the buyer.

The 42-year-old this year appeared on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." As a producer, her credits include "Mother Up!," "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."

Loren Judd of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

