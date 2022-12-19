Sylvester Stallone lists Hidden Hills compound for $22.5 million

Sylvester Stallone is chasing two blockbuster sales in one year. After selling his Beverly Park mansion to Adele for $58 million in February, the actor is asking $22.5 million for his Hamptons-style estate in Hidden Hills.

Sprawled across more than two acres, the cul-de-sac compound offers a world of its own with a main house and guesthouse surrounded by lush landscaping and a fruit orchard. To fit in with the neighborhood’s equestrian theme, there’s a four-stable barn and riding arena.

Built in 2015 but updated since, the two-story home opens through a gated driveway, landscaped walkway and ivy-covered entry. Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Decorators,” handled the redesign, adding bright, sky-lit spaces with crisp white walls and dark wood accents.

Advertisement

1 / 13 The entry. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 13 The foyer. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 13 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 13 The closet. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 13 The loggia. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 13 The outdoor lounge. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 13 The backyard. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 13 The cabana. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 13 The landscaped estate. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 13 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 12 / 13 Aerial view of the home. (Jeff Elson) 13 / 13 The driveway. (Jeff Elson)

The main house and guesthouse combine for more than 10,000 square feet, with four bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a gym and movie theater. A vine-strewn loggia leads to the backyard, where winding steps descend to a private backyard with a swimming pool, spa and cabana.

Jordan Cohen of Remax One holds the listing.

An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spinoff “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.