Eva Longoria puts another L.A.-area home up for sale at $3.8 million

Eva Longoria is continuing to shake things up in the Hollywood Hills.
After listing a compound in Hollywood Hills West late last year at $14 million, the "Desperate Housewives" actress has put another home in the Hollywood Dell area on the market for $3.795 million, property records show.
Built in 2006, the three-story house is contemporary in style and features six bedrooms, 8.25 bathrooms and a little over 8,600 square feet of living space.
Common areas include open-plan living and dining rooms, an office/den and a home theater. A lower-level family room has a U-shaped wet bar and windows that look into the bottom of the swimming pool.
A covered patio and built-in barbecue extend the living space outdoors. Terraces and balconies take in canyon and city light views.
Longoria bought the house in 2006 for $3.6 million, records show.
Loren Judd and Michael Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
The 43-year-old Longoria made appearances last year on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." As a producer, her credits include "Mother Up!" "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."
She owns other property on the Westside of Los Angeles, including a renovated contemporary home in Beverly Crest that she bought last year for $13.5 million.
