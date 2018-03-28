Advertisement

Eva Longoria puts another L.A.-area home up for sale at $3.8 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Mar 28, 2018 | 10:50 AM
Eva Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" fame has listed a home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $3.795 million. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Eva Longoria is continuing to shake things up in the Hollywood Hills.

After listing a compound in Hollywood Hills West late last year at $14 million, the "Desperate Housewives" actress has put another home in the Hollywood Dell area on the market for $3.795 million, property records show.

Built in 2006, the three-story house is contemporary in style and features six bedrooms, 8.25 bathrooms and a little over 8,600 square feet of living space.

Common areas include open-plan living and dining rooms, an office/den and a home theater. A lower-level family room has a U-shaped wet bar and windows that look into the bottom of the swimming pool.

A covered patio and built-in barbecue extend the living space outdoors. Terraces and balconies take in canyon and city light views.

Longoria bought the house in 2006 for $3.6 million, records show.

Loren Judd and Michael Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

The 43-year-old Longoria made appearances last year on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." As a producer, her credits include "Mother Up!" "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."

She owns other property on the Westside of Los Angeles, including a renovated contemporary home in Beverly Crest that she bought last year for $13.5 million.

