Golf course home in Charlotte, N.C., no longer hits the right note for Fantasia

You don't get this much house for this price in Los Angeles, but North Carolina is another story. R&B singer-songwriter Fantasia Barrino has sold her golf course-area home in Charlotte for $465,000.
Set on nearly a half-acre of parklike grounds, the stately home has 4,541 square feet of living space on two stories. Black shutters give the outside of the brick house a traditional feel.
Inside, a central hall with a stairway connects the main living areas and a music room. The updated kitchen blends red cabinetry with stainless steel surfaces.
There are four bedrooms, two bonus rooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Fantasia, known professionally by the one name, had converted a fifth bedroom into a walk-in-closet. The main level-master bathroom includes a sauna.
Essential in buggier locales is the screened-in porch. Although the listing described the house as "in need of extensive renovation," listing photos depict a well-appointed living space.
The house, built in 1996, was purchased for $740,000 by Fantasia in 2004, the same year she gained notice on the reality TV competition show "American Idol."
The 33-year-old went on to release numerous albums and won a Grammy for R&B vocal performance for "Bittersweet."
Lisa Rupp of Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors was the listing agent. Anna Howard of Glen Alford Realty represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale