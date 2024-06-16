Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Malibu renaissance couple

Jay-Z was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Beyoncé in Houston. But Exhibit A of their global entertainment dominance sits squarely in Southern California on the Malibu coast, a gleaming 40,000-square-foot concrete-and-glass mansion that the couple bought last year for $200 million, a record sum for a single-family home in California. Their combined net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at more than $3 billion.

Discover the changemakers who are shaping every cultural corner of Los Angeles. This week we bring you The Money, a collection of bankers, political bundlers, philanthropists and others whose deep pockets give them their juice. Come back each Sunday for another installment. See The Money

The power that hip-hop’s premier couple wields goes well beyond the symbolic. They have teamed up on some of the most storied collaborations of the last decade, traversing stadiums across North America, along with two shows in Paris, for the sometimes bumpy On the Run tour in 2014. Four years later, they ran it back with the more harmonious On the Run II, which grossed more than $250 million. In between, in 2016, they rented out the Louvre and outshone the “Mona Lisa” in the six-minute music video for “Apeshit,” in which Beyoncé shunned her signature vocal runs to instead rap bar-for-bar alongside her husband. (The family collaborations have extended to the couple’s children, with eldest child Blue Ivy Carter joining her mother on the 2023 Renaissance world tour.)

They have teamed up on some of the most storied collaborations of the last decade.

The last few years, though, have belonged to Beyoncé, who outpaced Jay-Z — and most of the recording industry — while touring behind the 2022 blockbuster “Renaissance” album and then releasing “Cowboy Carter,” another record-breaking album that saw the artist plant her flag firmly in country music terrain. The Renaissance tour, which was her highest-grossing (and the eighth highest of all time) included four late-summer stops at SoFi Stadium and a concert movie, which former Times reporter Marissa Evans called “a grandiose dare to anyone who tried to ask us to be less of ourselves.” Meanwhile, the “Renaissance” album continued to shake dance floors across the globe, while also earning Beyoncé, 42, a 32nd Grammy, making her the most decorated artist in the history of the awards show.

Advertisement

Beyoncé performs on stage during the Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 4. (Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Parkwood)