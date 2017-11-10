Flower-wrapped home near Venice blooms on the market for $2.89 million

Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you’re into flowers, this home is for you.

Listed for $2.89 million, the newly built residence bordering Venice and Del Rey stands out from the crowd with an artful facade of metallic blossoms.

The home was constructed by Los Angeles-based architect Cameron McNall, who designed the interiors so that the floral pattern provides both privacy and a unique lighting effect within.

Clad in a floral metallic facade, the newly built four-bedroom home features an 800-square-foot rooftop deck. (Compass) (Compass)

High ceilings and walls of glass, one colored yellow in the living room, highlight the airy open floor plan. The kitchen features sleek white countertops and a center island.

Adjacent, a sliding glass door leads out to a landscaped patio with a small garden. On the second floor, an 800-square-foot rooftop deck offers multiple sitting areas, a fire pit and a spa.

The master suite, one of four bedrooms, has sliding glass doors that open to a balcony. Walls of blue tile create visual interest in the master bath.

In addition to 2,311 square feet of interior, the home also includes a 375-square-foot studio/garage.

Dan Lackey of Compass and Stacy Young of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

