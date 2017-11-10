Flower-wrapped home near Venice blooms on the market for $2.89 million

Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you’re into flowers, this home is for you.
Listed for $2.89 million, the newly built residence bordering Venice and Del Rey stands out from the crowd with an artful facade of metallic blossoms.
The home was constructed by Los Angeles-based architect Cameron McNall, who designed the interiors so that the floral pattern provides both privacy and a unique lighting effect within.
High ceilings and walls of glass, one colored yellow in the living room, highlight the airy open floor plan. The kitchen features sleek white countertops and a center island.
Adjacent, a sliding glass door leads out to a landscaped patio with a small garden. On the second floor, an 800-square-foot rooftop deck offers multiple sitting areas, a fire pit and a spa.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms, has sliding glass doors that open to a balcony. Walls of blue tile create visual interest in the master bath.
In addition to 2,311 square feet of interior, the home also includes a 375-square-foot studio/garage.
Dan Lackey of Compass and Stacy Young of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
