Malibu retreat for lease is where actor Daniel Stern was sometimes home alone

A Malibu ranch-style house that was once owned by “Home Alone” actor Daniel Stern is for lease at $10,850 a month. The current owner is a trust associated with the Anawalt Lumber family.
The newly refurbished home, set at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Point Dume area, is on about an acre of property dotted with mature trees. The landscaping includes sections of xeriscape.
High wood-beamed ceilings, a living room fireplace and sliding glass doors are among the features within the 1,702 square feet of interiors. The brand new kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. A large wood deck for outdoor dining and an additional sitting area with a fire pit extend the living space outdoors.
Including the master suite, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A detached two-car garage, raised planting beds, a chicken coop and a storage building complete the package.
Stern, 61, is also known for his work on the film “City Slickers” (1991), the series “Danny” (2001) and “Manhattan” (2014-15).
