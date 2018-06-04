'The Hoff's' old place in Encino is ready for its next sequel

The onetime home of actor-singer David Hasselhoff is up for sale in Encino at $6.995 million. The “Baywatch” lifeguard sold the property five years ago for $3.549 million.
And though no beachfront is involved here, the 1988 Traditional sits in a sea of lawn on 1.5 acres.
Inside, the two-story-tall living room featuring wood floors and a fireplace is flooded with natural light. Other living spaces within the 11,149 square feet include a formal dining room, a family room with a bar, an eat-in kitchen, a screening room, a music room, an office and a gym. There’s even an elevator.
In addition to the bedrooms in the main house, two one-bedroom guesthouses bring the bedroom count to a total of seven. Bathrooms number nine.
The grounds include a putting green, a tennis court and a swimming pool with a spa.
Hasselhoff, 65, starred in "Baywatch" from 1989 to 2000 and "Knight Rider” from 1982 to 1986. “The Hoff” was a judge on "America's Got Talent" from 2006 to 2009.
In addition to his work in films and on other television shows, he has had a following in Europe as a recording artist since the late '80s.
Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker and Barbara Tenenbaum of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, are the listing agents.