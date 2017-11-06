Sexy Arizona pad was once jazz guitarist and singer George Benson's home

If there’s a sexier-looking house in all of Arizona, we’d like to see it. A stunning contemporary once owned by soul-soothing recording artist George Benson is on the market in Paradise Valley for $2.85 million.
Set on close to 2.5 acres, the sprawling 6,044-square-foot home includes such amenities as an air-conditioned indoor sports court, a finished basement and a casita with a two-car attached garage. The hillside perch takes in 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape.
Windows, skylights and stone accents add to the modern vibe. Each of the five bedrooms has its own bathroom for a total of 6.5 bathrooms. Bamboo and tile that resembles hardwood flooring run throughout the house.
The saltwater swimming pool features a spa with a waterfall. There’s a bar, a built-in barbecue gazebo and a lighted tennis court.
Benson, 74, is a jazz guitarist and singer-songwriter whose music largely centers on love and romance. He has won Grammys for such hit songs as “This Masquerade,” “Give Me the Night” and “On Broadway.”
Samara Glassman of HomeSmart is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property:
NBA’s Tyson Chandler puts his Hidden Hills home back in play at $8 million
Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner quietly close on new condos in Calabasas
Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area