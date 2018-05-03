Onetime haunt of late actor George Brent seeks $4.7 million in Rancho Santa Fe

Over a bridge and through the woods sits this pastoral retreat once owned by late actor George Brent. It's on the market in Rancho Santa Fe for $4.7 million.
The tree-filled five-acre lot centers on an elegant two-story estate that covers 9,400 square feet. Through the front door, a formal entry boasts custom molding.
Interior highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, a wood-paneled office and a billiards room under vaulted ceilings. A fireplace set into a brick wall anchors the great room, and wood-beamed ceilings draw the eyes upward.
In the master suite, three sets of French doors open to one of two balconies. A tub in the bathroom sits under a subway tile backsplash. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the home.
Outside, covered lounges surround three sides of a large swimming pool. A brick fireplace, lawn and mature landscaping complete the backyard scene.
REX Real Estate holds the listing.
Brent, who died in 1979 at 75, was known for his collaborations with Bette Davis. He appeared in 13 films alongside the Hollywood icon, including "Front Page Woman" (1935), "Jezebel" (1938) and "Dark Victory" (1939).
