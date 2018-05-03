Advertisement

Onetime haunt of late actor George Brent seeks $4.7 million in Rancho Santa Fe

By
May 03, 2018 | 10:05 AM
Onetime haunt of late actor George Brent seeks $4.7 million in Rancho Santa Fe
George Brent's former Rancho Santa Fe retreat is on the market for $4.7 million. (REX Real Estate)

Over a bridge and through the woods sits this pastoral retreat once owned by late actor George Brent. It's on the market in Rancho Santa Fe for $4.7 million.

The tree-filled five-acre lot centers on an elegant two-story estate that covers 9,400 square feet. Through the front door, a formal entry boasts custom molding.

Advertisement

Interior highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, a wood-paneled office and a billiards room under vaulted ceilings. A fireplace set into a brick wall anchors the great room, and wood-beamed ceilings draw the eyes upward.

In the master suite, three sets of French doors open to one of two balconies. A tub in the bathroom sits under a subway tile backsplash. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the home.

Advertisement

Outside, covered lounges surround three sides of a large swimming pool. A brick fireplace, lawn and mature landscaping complete the backyard scene.

REX Real Estate holds the listing.

Brent, who died in 1979 at 75, was known for his collaborations with Bette Davis. He appeared in 13 films alongside the Hollywood icon, including "Front Page Woman" (1935), "Jezebel" (1938) and "Dark Victory" (1939).

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Advertisement

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former 007 George Lazenby seeks a buyer for his 480 acres in Pearblossom

Taylor Swift quietly sells Beverly Hills home, lists another for sale

Former Italian soccer star Alessandro Del Piero scores Bel-Air abode with a view

'Avengers' actor Don Cheadle sells steel-clad Venice home for $2.415 million

Advertisement
Advertisement