Onetime Jesse James-Sandra Bullock love nest in Sunset Beach seeks $5 million

The Sunset Beach home that reality show star and motorcycle manufacturer Jesse James once shared with Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock is on the market for a dollar shy of $5 million.
James bought the beachfront Mediterranean home in 2002 for $3.6 million, and lived there with Bullock following the couple’s wedding in 2005. After their split in 2011, the “Monster Garage” host sold the property that year for $4.5 million, The Times previously reported.
The multilevel house was updated in 2010 and features a gated courtyard entry and stone pathways that lead to the double front door.
Within more than 3,600 square feet of interior are a great room with a massive stone fireplace, a media/game room, a wet bar and an office. A crescent-shaped island serves as a divider between the open-concept living and dining rooms.
The home has a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a powder room. A walk-in closet, a wet bar and a fireplace make up the master suite.
Outdoors, the corner-lot property holds a built-in barbecue, automated tiki torches and a swimming pool with a water slide. Built-in tool storage and workshop space reside in the three-car garage.
Views take in the ocean and sandy beachfront.
Chuck Buscemi of First Team Real Estate in Huntington Beach holds the listing.