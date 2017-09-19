Montecito home once owned by filmmaker Michael Bay proves a hit

A Montecito residence once owned by “Transformers” filmmaker Michael Bay has sold for $7.2 million. He sold property in 2012 for $4.9 million to the current seller.

Designed by architect Jan Hochhauser and built in 1993, the bold two-story contemporary has a dramatic two-story great room with a fireplace.

Sliding-glass doors and walls of windows bring light inside. Panoramic views take in the surrounding mountains and ocean.

Filmmaker Michael Bay once owned this house.

The 6,551 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood and tile floors are among the details.

The 1.5-acre lot is entered through a gated driveway. A swimming pool, a cabana and drought-tolerant landscaping complete the grounds.

Bay, 52, has served as producer or executive producer for the multiple “Transformers” films and the TV series “Jack Ryan,” “The Last Ship” and “Black Sales.”

Riskin Partners of Village Properties, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent.

