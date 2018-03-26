Former nude beach hits the market in Santa Cruz for $35 million

Feeling frisky? A 175-acre coastal property that once housed a nude beach is up for sale in Santa Cruz for $35 million.
Once known as Red White & Blue Beach, the topless territory offered sunbathers a chance to lose their tan lines until it shut down in the late 2000s. Now, the 3.5-acre stretch of sand is being offered in a three-parcel sale that includes a 19th-century farmhouse and organic farmland.
The home, which spans 2,200 square feet, includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Redwoods and oak trees border the rest of the grounds, which are being used to farm cattle and cultivate strawberries and pumpkins.
Jakki Harlan and Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
