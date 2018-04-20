Actor Robert Blake’s onetime Studio City home sells for $3.35 million

The onetime Studio City home of actor Robert Blake has sold for $3.35 million – well above the asking price of $2.995 million.
The 1937 ranch-style residence is where Blake was living in 2001 when his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was fatally shot outside a Studio City restaurant. The actor was charged with the slaying. He was later acquitted in criminal court, but found liable for wrongful death in a California civil court.
The updated Colfax Meadows area house of more than 5,000 square feet is designed for indoor-outdoor living. Also on the property is a two-story guesthouse that holds a studio, an office, a gym and a game room. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered pavilion with a fireplace. A saline infinity-edge swimming pool, a wood-fired pizza oven, a waterfall spa and a pond complete the third of an acre of grounds.
Blake, 84, starred in the 1970s TV series "Baretta" and in the 1967 movie "In Cold Blood."
He owned the home about for two decades before selling it in 2002. The property previously changed hands in 2003 for $1.5 million, public records show.
Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent. Craig White of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
