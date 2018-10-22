Advertisement

A onetime home of Toto's Steve Porcaro is for sale in Sherman Oaks

Lauren Beale
By
Oct 22, 2018 | 11:00 AM
The gated Traditional-style house in Sherman Oaks maintains its 1930s charm. (PostRain Productions)

A Sherman Oaks house once owned by Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro is for sale at $1.449 million.

The Traditional-style home, built in 1937, retains such features as vaulted ceilings, beams, archways and built-ins. There are 2,286 square feet of living space on the main level and another 600 square feet of bonus space on the second floor for a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A wood-burning fireplace sits in the family room.

The outdoor space includes separate yard and patio areas designed for entertaining. Views from multi-level terraces take in the surrounding canyon.

Porcaro, 61, is a songwriter, a three-time Grammy winner and an original member of the rock band Toto, known for such hits as “Africa,” “Rosanna” and “Hold the Line.”

The property previously sold in 2013 for $960,000. Porcaro’s tenure dates to the 1980s.

Aaron Mirsky of Pacific Union International is the listing agent.

